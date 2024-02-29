Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2024 Interview: Kenya Air Force Warrant Officer 1 Dennis Talengo

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Kenya Air Force Warrant Officer 1 Dennis Talengo, Kenya Air Force sergeant major, senior enlisted leader, is interviewed at the 2024 African Air Chiefs Symposium, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African nations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 08:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914405
    VIRIN: 240229-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155367
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS 2024 Interview: Kenya Air Force Warrant Officer 1 Dennis Talengo, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Tunisia
    AFAFRICA
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22
    Association of African Air Forces

