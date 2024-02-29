AACS 2024 Interview: Kenya Air Force Warrant Officer 1 Dennis Talengo

Kenya Air Force Warrant Officer 1 Dennis Talengo, Kenya Air Force sergeant major, senior enlisted leader, is interviewed at the 2024 African Air Chiefs Symposium, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African nations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914405
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155367
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
