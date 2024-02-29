Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight's On: U.S. Marines with VMFA-312 conduct flight operations in Norway in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    ANDENES, 18, NORWAY

    02.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations in an F/A-18D Hornet in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 23, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914403
    VIRIN: 240223-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155327
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ANDENES, 18, NO

    Norway
    VMFA-312
    USMCNews
    F/A-18 Hornet
    NordicResponse24

