Fight's On: U.S. Marines with VMFA-312 conduct flight operations in Norway in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations in an F/A-18D Hornet in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 23, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914403
|VIRIN:
|240223-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155327
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ANDENES, 18, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
