    Battle Captain shares experience on the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Capt. Matt Daskal, a battle captain from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, shares his experience with the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission and working in the Recovery Field Office.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 22:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914392
    VIRIN: 240301-A-AB038-4829
    Filename: DOD_110155061
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US

    This work, Battle Captain shares experience on the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

