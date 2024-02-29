Capt. Matt Daskal, a battle captain from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, shares his experience with the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission and working in the Recovery Field Office.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 22:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914392
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-AB038-4829
|Filename:
|DOD_110155061
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle Captain shares experience on the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
