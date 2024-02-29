Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2024 AT4, 320, M9 Range B-Roll. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)
Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 23:25
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|914387
VIRIN:
|240301-A-LB058-7613
Filename:
|DOD_110154998
Length:
|00:21:13
Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2024 AT4, 320, M9 Range B-Roll, by SPC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
