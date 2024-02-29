U.S. Marines with the Marine Innovation Unit (MIU), U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, participate in a Senior Enlisted Advisor Post and Relief Ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, March 1, 2024. The Post and Relief Ceremony serves as the official changeover between the unit's senior enlisted advisors, honoring U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Lusk, outgoing senior enlisted advisor with MIU, while offering the opportunity for Master Gunnery Sgt. David Arellano, incoming senior enlisted advisor with MIU, to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. Stood up in March 2022, MIU leverages existing Marine talent in order to: accelerate the adoption of advanced capabilities; transform Naval Service capacity for technology employment; and retain and invest in Total Force human capital (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Kevin P. Stapleton)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 20:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914383
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-SV764-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110154991
|Length:
|00:37:05
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Innovation Unit Senior Enlisted Advisor Post and Relief Ceremony, by CPT Kevin Stapleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
