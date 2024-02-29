Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH prepares to disconnect RHBFSF from JBPHH

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel in support of Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) conduct
    preparation work at the Underground Pump House located on
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 1, 2024.
    The personnel were readying to remove piping sections that
    connect the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to JBPHH. JTF-RH
    is now Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focussed on
    removing residual fuel and transitioning with the Navy Closure
    Task Force - Red Hill (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914382
    VIRIN: 240301-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154954
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

