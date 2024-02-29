Personnel in support of Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) conduct
preparation work at the Underground Pump House located on
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 1, 2024.
The personnel were readying to remove piping sections that
connect the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to JBPHH. JTF-RH
is now Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focussed on
removing residual fuel and transitioning with the Navy Closure
Task Force - Red Hill (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914382
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110154954
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH prepares to disconnect RHBFSF from JBPHH, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
