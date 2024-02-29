JTF-RH prepares to disconnect RHBFSF from JBPHH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Personnel in support of Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) conduct

preparation work at the Underground Pump House located on

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 1, 2024.

The personnel were readying to remove piping sections that

connect the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to JBPHH. JTF-RH

is now Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focussed on

removing residual fuel and transitioning with the Navy Closure

Task Force - Red Hill (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)