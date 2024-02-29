Army Capt. Jacob Heybey
Army Capt. Jacob Heybey, 17C, cyberspace operations officer, assigned to Task Force-Praetorian, an operational support element under the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber). Heybey is one lead organizers for AvengerCon VIII – a homegrown hacker convention now in its eighth year and it’s first at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, February 28 and 29.
AvengerCon is a yearly free security event hosted by volunteers from the 780th MI BDE to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense. The event is targeted at personnel supporting DoD cyberspace missions, but others are welcome to attend. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914379
|VIRIN:
|240229-O-PX639-9564
|Filename:
|DOD_110154898
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AvengerCon VIII - Capt. Jacob HeyBey, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
