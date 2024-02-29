Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VIII - Capt. Jacob HeyBey

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Army Capt. Jacob Heybey

    Army Capt. Jacob Heybey, 17C, cyberspace operations officer, assigned to Task Force-Praetorian, an operational support element under the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber). Heybey is one lead organizers for AvengerCon VIII – a homegrown hacker convention now in its eighth year and it’s first at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, February 28 and 29.

    AvengerCon is a yearly free security event hosted by volunteers from the 780th MI BDE to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense. The event is targeted at personnel supporting DoD cyberspace missions, but others are welcome to attend. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 17:42
    Location: AUGUSTA, GA, US

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    Hackers
    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon

