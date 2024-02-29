AvengerCon VIII - Capt. Jacob HeyBey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Capt. Jacob Heybey



Army Capt. Jacob Heybey, 17C, cyberspace operations officer, assigned to Task Force-Praetorian, an operational support element under the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber). Heybey is one lead organizers for AvengerCon VIII – a homegrown hacker convention now in its eighth year and it’s first at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, February 28 and 29.



AvengerCon is a yearly free security event hosted by volunteers from the 780th MI BDE to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense. The event is targeted at personnel supporting DoD cyberspace missions, but others are welcome to attend. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.