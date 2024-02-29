Fuel Tank Dome Removal at Shaw Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the USACE Omaha District Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise (POL-MCX) were out at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina to oversee the removal of a 7,200 lb. dome roof from one of their large jet fuel tanks. The tank, which contributes directly to thousands of flight hours conducted at Shaw annually by the 20th Fighter Wing as well as the readiness of our military, will be updated to minimize the potential for water leaks.



The POL-MCX is recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense as the national authority fuel systems program. The all-inclusive Design Center provides technical guidance, construction placement, project management, project-specific training and contract administration. The fuels military construction program currently supports 30 active projects worldwide with a programmed value of more than $1.5 billion.This small yet mighty program at the Omaha District is growing year over year and is truly making a world of difference.