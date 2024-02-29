Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Tank Dome Removal at Shaw Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Members of the USACE Omaha District Fueling Systems Mandatory Center for Expertise (POL-MCX) were out at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina to oversee the removal of a 7,200 lb. dome roof from one of their large jet fuel tanks. The tank, which contributes directly to thousands of flight hours conducted at Shaw annually by the 20th Fighter Wing as well as the readiness of our military, will be updated to minimize the potential for water leaks.

    The POL-MCX is recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense as the national authority fuel systems program. The all-inclusive Design Center provides technical guidance, construction placement, project management, project-specific training and contract administration. The fuels military construction program currently supports 30 active projects worldwide with a programmed value of more than $1.5 billion.This small yet mighty program at the Omaha District is growing year over year and is truly making a world of difference.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
