    Honorary Commander Day - JB Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Katheryn Jennings 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The 628 CES recently hosted Mr. Eric Adams, Director of Charleston County Public Works, as part of Honorary Commander Day at JB Charleston, South Carolina. During his visit, Mr. Adams had the opportunity to meet Airmen on base and gain a deeper understanding of what Civil Engineers do on a daily basis to support the mission.

    JB Charleston’s Honorary Commander program serves to foster lasting, mutually-beneficial relationships between the installation and local community. Thank you to Mr. Adams and the 628 CES for providing insight into how the base and the broader community can continue supporting each other.

    Location: US

    Joint Base Charleston
    Air Force civil engineers
    honorary commander day

