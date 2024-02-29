Honorary Commander Day - JB Charleston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 628 CES recently hosted Mr. Eric Adams, Director of Charleston County Public Works, as part of Honorary Commander Day at JB Charleston, South Carolina. During his visit, Mr. Adams had the opportunity to meet Airmen on base and gain a deeper understanding of what Civil Engineers do on a daily basis to support the mission.



JB Charleston’s Honorary Commander program serves to foster lasting, mutually-beneficial relationships between the installation and local community. Thank you to Mr. Adams and the 628 CES for providing insight into how the base and the broader community can continue supporting each other.