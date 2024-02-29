Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Requirements Development Workshop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Katheryn Jennings 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Requirements Development Workshop (RDW) is a unique opportunity for Airmen across installations to come together and share best practices, processes, and policies throughout the Air Force in an effort to effectively link headquarters and missions out in the field.

    RDW will take place from 23-25 April 24 in Orlando, FL. Participants may attend in-person or virtually.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914365
    VIRIN: 240221-O-LT469-9274
    Filename: DOD_110154570
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Requirements Development Workshop, by Katheryn Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force civil engineers
    RDW
    2024 Requirements Development Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT