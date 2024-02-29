The Requirements Development Workshop (RDW) is a unique opportunity for Airmen across installations to come together and share best practices, processes, and policies throughout the Air Force in an effort to effectively link headquarters and missions out in the field.
RDW will take place from 23-25 April 24 in Orlando, FL. Participants may attend in-person or virtually.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914365
|VIRIN:
|240221-O-LT469-9274
|Filename:
|DOD_110154570
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Requirements Development Workshop, by Katheryn Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
