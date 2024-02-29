Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate a medical scenario during a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules training mission in the skies over Southern California, Feb. 14, 2024. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914358
    VIRIN: 240214-F-IP635-2001
    Filename: DOD_110154393
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Travis Air Force Base
    60th AES
    Aeromedical Evacution

