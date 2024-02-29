Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules

U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate a medical scenario during a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules training mission in the skies over Southern California, Feb. 14, 2024. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914358
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-IP635-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110154393
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
