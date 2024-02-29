National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard Airmen and Soldiers team up with civilian emergency management and responders for PATRIOT 24 at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard videos shot by Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore and Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter; Edited by Master. Sgt. Brandy Fowler)