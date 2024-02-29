National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise

National Guard Airmen and Soldiers team up with civilian emergency management and responders for PATRIOT 24 at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard videos shot by Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore and Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter; Edited by Master. Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914348
|VIRIN:
|240301-Z-IC909-5383
|Filename:
|DOD_110154260
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau
LEAVE A COMMENT