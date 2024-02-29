Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Conducts PATRIOT 24 Exercise

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Airmen and Soldiers team up with civilian emergency management and responders for PATRIOT 24 at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 22, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard videos shot by Master Sgt. Marvin B. Moore and Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter; Edited by Master. Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:36
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US

    National Guard Bureau

    Air National Guard
    NGB
    Army National Guard
    PATRIOTNS
    PATRIOT24

