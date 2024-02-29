3rd ID participates in live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 28, 2024. The CALFEX helped build the soldiers infantryman skills by practicing tactical movement, communication and marksmanship. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.