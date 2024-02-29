Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID participates in live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

    POLAND

    02.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 28, 2024. The CALFEX helped build the soldiers infantryman skills by practicing tactical movement, communication and marksmanship. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914345
    VIRIN: 240228-A-BT309-9634
    Filename: DOD_110154239
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_europe_news
    VXIII ABN Corps

