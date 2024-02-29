2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 28, 2024. The CALFEX helped build the soldiers infantryman skills by practicing tactical movement, communication and marksmanship. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914345
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-BT309-9634
|Filename:
|DOD_110154239
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3rd ID participates in live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT