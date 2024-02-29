Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships

    MIDWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers and Airmen from nearly twenty U.S. states compete in the Sprint Race at the 50th anniversary Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Feb. 17 - 21, 2024. The Utah National Guard hosted the national biathlon competition consisting of cross-country skiing and competitive shooting events that test the warriors’ endurance and marksmanship. (U.S. National Guard video by Robert Harnden; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:17
    Location: MIDWAY, UT, US

    Utah National Guard
    Soldier Hollow
    CNGB Biathlon Championship
    Utah Biathlon Team

