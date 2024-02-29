Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Batallion Combatives Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Advertisement encouraging soldiers to sign up for the basic combatives course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 914338
    VIRIN: 240301-O-CD868-6852
    Filename: DOD_110154146
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Batallion Combatives Training, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combatives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT