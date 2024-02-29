Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center conducts its brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 26-28, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, TX to select the top junior officer, senior and junior noncommissioned officers, and three junior enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Leader Competition in April 2024. The competitors will compete in combat water survival, physical fitness test, Army warrior tasks, weapons stress shoot, an obstacle course, night land navigation, a mystery event, and 8-Mile Foot March