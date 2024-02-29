Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sally Armstrong and Spc. Justin Rachal

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center conducts its brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 26-28, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, TX to select the top junior officer, senior and junior noncommissioned officers, and three junior enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Leader Competition in April 2024. The competitors will compete in combat water survival, physical fitness test, Army warrior tasks, weapons stress shoot, an obstacle course, night land navigation, a mystery event, and 8-Mile Foot March

    This work, Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition, by SGT Sally Armstrong and SPC Justin Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

