Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center conducts its brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 26-28, 2024 on Fort Cavazos, TX to select the top junior officer, senior and junior noncommissioned officers, and three junior enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Leader Competition in April 2024. The competitors will compete in combat water survival, physical fitness test, Army warrior tasks, weapons stress shoot, an obstacle course, night land navigation, a mystery event, and 8-Mile Foot March
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914334
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-OV653-3328
|Filename:
|DOD_110154115
|Length:
|00:09:35
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition, by SGT Sally Armstrong and SPC Justin Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT