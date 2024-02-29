Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum held in Hampton, Virginia

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard and partner agencies participate in the 18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 29, 2024. More than 150 students, 35 agencies and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth of Virginia came together and participated in the weeklong event.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914330
    VIRIN: 240301-G-DV874-1002
    Filename: DOD_110154097
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US

    This work, 18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum held in Hampton, Virginia, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    D5
    SAR Forum
    Sector Virginia

