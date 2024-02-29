18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum held in Hampton, Virginia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard and partner agencies participate in the 18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 29, 2024. More than 150 students, 35 agencies and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth of Virginia came together and participated in the weeklong event.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)