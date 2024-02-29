18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum held in Hampton, Virginia

Coast Guard and partner agencies participate in the 18th Annual Search and Rescue Forum in Hampton, Virginia, Feb. 29, 2024. More than 150 students, 35 agencies and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth of Virginia came together and participated in the weeklong event.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914330
|VIRIN:
|240301-G-DV874-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110154097
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
