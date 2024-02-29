Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LULEA, SWEDEN

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and two B-1B Lancers conduct Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 23-29, 2024. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to its Allies and partners and enhance regional security. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914326
    VIRIN: 240301-F-HX125-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153879
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: LULEA, SE

    NATO
    Sweden
    B-1B Lancer
    allies and partners
    BTF242
    bomber task force 24-2

