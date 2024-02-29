Bomber Task Force 24-2 wrap-up

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, prepare to depart Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 29, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. The Air Force routinely operates across the globe and remains flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914319
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-HX125-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110153763
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
