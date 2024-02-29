A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, departs Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 29, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to its Allies and partners and enhance regional security. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914316
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-HX125-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110153755
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-2 B-1B take-off, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
