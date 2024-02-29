Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friends of Lake Eufaula Cleanup Announcement

    EUFAULA, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Annual Friends of Lake Eufaula cleanup occurring March 23, 2024 at Walter F. George Lake near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914312
    VIRIN: 240222-O-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153721
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: EUFAULA, AL, US

    USACE
    US Army
    Lake Eufaula

