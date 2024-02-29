Anthony Strickland, park ranger at Walter F. George Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, shares tales of conservation, recreation, and beauty of our natural landscapes at Lake Eufaula near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914311
|VIRIN:
|240223-O-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110153720
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|EUFAULA, AL, US
|Hometown:
|DOTHAN, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Preserve: Anthony Strickland, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT