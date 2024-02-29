Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Preserve: Anthony Strickland

    EUFAULA, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Anthony Strickland, park ranger at Walter F. George Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, shares tales of conservation, recreation, and beauty of our natural landscapes at Lake Eufaula near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914311
    VIRIN: 240223-O-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153720
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: EUFAULA, AL, US
    Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Preserve: Anthony Strickland, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army
    MobileDelivers
    Why I Preserve
    ThursdayThreads

