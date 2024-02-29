Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter F. George Lake Day Use Pass Tutorial

    EUFAULA, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Park rangers from Walter F. George Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, give a walkthrough for Lake Eufaula's web-based Day-Use pass near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914310
    VIRIN: 240223-O-QP400-1002
    Filename: DOD_110153719
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: EUFAULA, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    Walter F George Lake

