Park rangers from Walter F. George Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, give a walkthrough for Lake Eufaula's web-based Day-Use pass near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 11:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914310
|VIRIN:
|240223-O-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110153719
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|EUFAULA, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter F. George Lake Day Use Pass Tutorial, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
