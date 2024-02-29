Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition 2024 (B-Roll Day 0)

    GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    30th Medical Brigade held its Best Squad Competition, B-Roll package for day zero at Franken Kaserne military base. Events like these are used as a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Brigade's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914308
    VIRIN: 240226-A-BU072-5421
    Filename: DOD_110153716
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: DE

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition 2024 (B-Roll Day 0), by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #21stTSC
    #30thMed
    #StrongerTogether
    #Thisismysquad

