Video highlighting March as Women's History Month, displaying the women of the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914304
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-LD903-8050
|Filename:
|DOD_110153646
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video - Women's History Month 1, by PO2 Ethan Morrow and PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT