B-Roll: Cobra Gold 2024 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914303" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of over 30 nations came together for the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the opening ceremony held at Utapao Airport, Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.