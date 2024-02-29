Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Cobra Gold 2024 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAYONG PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Members of over 30 nations came together for the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the opening ceremony held at Utapao Airport, Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914303
    VIRIN: 240227-M-WH287-2194
    Filename: DOD_110153620
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: RAYONG PROVINCE, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Cobra Gold 2024 Opening Ceremony, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Royal Thai Marines
    CobraGold

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT