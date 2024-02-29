Members of over 30 nations came together for the 43rd iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the opening ceremony held at Utapao Airport, Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914303
|VIRIN:
|240227-M-WH287-2194
|Filename:
|DOD_110153620
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Cobra Gold 2024 Opening Ceremony, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT