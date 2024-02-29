Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloody Hundredth Legacy: Stalag Luft III

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Did you know that Major John Egan and Major Gale Cleven first met at flight school where they became best friends? John Egan was known as “Bucky” by his classmates, and he gave Cleven the nickname “Buck.” Assigned to the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbots, they faced many adversities together including their time at POW camp Stalag Luft III.

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing encourages Airmen to learn more about Stalag Luft III and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:04
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

