Bloody Hundredth Legacy: Stalag Luft III

Did you know that Major John Egan and Major Gale Cleven first met at flight school where they became best friends? John Egan was known as “Bucky” by his classmates, and he gave Cleven the nickname “Buck.” Assigned to the 100th Bomb Group at Thorpe Abbots, they faced many adversities together including their time at POW camp Stalag Luft III.



The 100th Air Refueling Wing encourages Airmen to learn more about Stalag Luft III and the 100th Bombardment Group as portrayed in the Apple+ TV series “Masters of the Air.”