    Post-9/11 GI Bill Transfer of Education Benefits

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    If eligible, Pennsylvania National Guardsmen can transfer their Post-9/11 GI Bill to their dependents. Contact the PNG Education and Incentives Center to learn more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 09:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 914294
    VIRIN: 240301-Z-IK914-6606
    Filename: DOD_110153571
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

