    Walter Reed Welcomes Women's History Month

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed Director, Capt. Melissa Austin, welcomes Women's History Month with a message about the impact women have had in the fields of science and medicine. Women's History Month is an annual observance that invites us to celebrate the contributions of women in our nation’s history. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 08:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 914280
    VIRIN: 240229-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153383
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Walter Reed
    Women's History

