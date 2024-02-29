Walter Reed Welcomes Women's History Month

Walter Reed Director, Capt. Melissa Austin, welcomes Women's History Month with a message about the impact women have had in the fields of science and medicine. Women's History Month is an annual observance that invites us to celebrate the contributions of women in our nation’s history. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|914280
|VIRIN:
|240229-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110153383
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
