Tank hunters: meet the US Army’s Apaches (IT)

    Tank hunters: meet the US Army's Apaches

    GERMANY

    01.03.2024

    Part scout, part flying tank, the Apache’s job is to fly low and fast, sneak behind enemy lines and use a combination of advanced sensors and bruising firepower to foil attacks before they happen. Meet the US Army’s tank hunters in Europe.
    For US Army forces in Europe, there are few tools as valuable as the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.


    Part scout, part flying tank, the Apache’s job is to fly low and fast, sneak behind enemy lines and use a combination of advanced sensors and bruising firepower to foil attacks before they happen. Doing this requires a certain kind of pilot, and Apache drivers have a reputation for being hard-charging and aggressive.


    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), forward deployed to Ansbach, Germany, brings the Apache’s firepower to US Army commanders in Europe. They regularly train with Allied ground forces, proving their ability to rapidly respond to crises whenever and wherever needed. For example, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 12th CAB’s Apaches rapidly deployed to Latvia, where they assured Allies in the region.
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024
