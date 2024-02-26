Tank hunters: meet the US Army’s Apaches (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part scout, part flying tank, the Apache’s job is to fly low and fast, sneak behind enemy lines and use a combination of advanced sensors and bruising firepower to foil attacks before they happen. Meet the US Army’s tank hunters in Europe.

Synopsis

For US Army forces in Europe, there are few tools as valuable as the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.





Part scout, part flying tank, the Apache’s job is to fly low and fast, sneak behind enemy lines and use a combination of advanced sensors and bruising firepower to foil attacks before they happen. Doing this requires a certain kind of pilot, and Apache drivers have a reputation for being hard-charging and aggressive.





The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12th CAB), forward deployed to Ansbach, Germany, brings the Apache’s firepower to US Army commanders in Europe. They regularly train with Allied ground forces, proving their ability to rapidly respond to crises whenever and wherever needed. For example, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 12th CAB’s Apaches rapidly deployed to Latvia, where they assured Allies in the region.

Transcript

This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.

Music

“Conquerers” by Tofa

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense.