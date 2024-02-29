Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4/2CR at a M2 .50-caliber machine gun live-fire range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a M2 .50-caliber machine gun live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914247
    VIRIN: 240229-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_110153064
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4/2CR at a M2 .50-caliber machine gun live-fire range, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT