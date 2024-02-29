U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a M2 .50-caliber machine gun live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914247
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110153064
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, 4/2CR at a M2 .50-caliber machine gun live-fire range, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
