    Bayonet 2 (Video B-Roll)

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with a M2 .50-caliber machine gun, a M240 machine gun and with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station or CROWS during a blank-fire exercise within the framework of Bayonet 2 at the Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Feb. 29, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914245
    VIRIN: 240229-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153054
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet 2 (Video B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

