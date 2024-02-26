Zama Pulse Feb - March 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!



This month's news headlines include:

- IMCOM CG visits Camp Zama

- Soldiers provide linguist training

- Joint teamwork - Navy unloads at Army Dock

- Japanese students visit Arnn Elementary

- U.S. Army, JASDF conduct joint training

- Building teamwork through PT

- Operation Clean Up: Snow and Slush

- USAG Japan helps host DoDEA tourney

- Yano Fitness Center enforces age rules

- Camp Zama hosts Super Bowl party

- Zama Middle High School news report



Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!