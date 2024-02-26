Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- IMCOM CG visits Camp Zama
- Soldiers provide linguist training
- Joint teamwork - Navy unloads at Army Dock
- Japanese students visit Arnn Elementary
- U.S. Army, JASDF conduct joint training
- Building teamwork through PT
- Operation Clean Up: Snow and Slush
- USAG Japan helps host DoDEA tourney
- Yano Fitness Center enforces age rules
- Camp Zama hosts Super Bowl party
- Zama Middle High School news report
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 00:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|914234
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-MS361-1288
|Filename:
|DOD_110152554
|Length:
|00:10:31
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse Feb - March 2024, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT