    Zama Pulse Feb - March 2024

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - IMCOM CG visits Camp Zama
    - Soldiers provide linguist training
    - Joint teamwork - Navy unloads at Army Dock
    - Japanese students visit Arnn Elementary
    - U.S. Army, JASDF conduct joint training
    - Building teamwork through PT
    - Operation Clean Up: Snow and Slush
    - USAG Japan helps host DoDEA tourney
    - Yano Fitness Center enforces age rules
    - Camp Zama hosts Super Bowl party
    - Zama Middle High School news report

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 00:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 914234
    VIRIN: 240301-A-MS361-1288
    Filename: DOD_110152554
    Length: 00:10:31
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

