Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ikego Snowblast 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240224-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 24, 2024) - Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted the Ikego Snowblast event on Ikego Campground, featuring man-made snow, face painting, carnival games, and more. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914229
    VIRIN: 240224-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110152330
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ikego Snowblast 2024, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Campground
    Ikego
    Family Friendly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT