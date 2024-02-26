Wai Momi - February

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aloha and welcome to Wai Momi, also known as “Waters of Pearl.” Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s monthly series shares with you stories of its service members, historical narratives of the region and the lifestyle it fosters with its community. The contents do not necessarily reflect the official views of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the military branch of services and do not imply endorsement thereof. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)