    122nd Fighter Wing March 2024 commander's video

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark and Master Sgt. William Hopper

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Jandorf, left, 122nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 29, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark and Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 17:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 914208
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-F3874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110151744
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing March 2024 commander's video, by A1C Halley Clark and MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    announcements
    RSD

