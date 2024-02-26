Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Day with Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo and Sgt. Christian Morton

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison gives a brief explanation on the history and significance of Martin Luther King Day. This production to place at the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Headquarters during MLK Day on Fort Bliss, TX.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914207
    VIRIN: 240115-A-TA715-6774
    Filename: DOD_110151731
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US

