7450th MORU performs vital operations during mobilization at DWMMC

LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit out of Aurora, Colo., are providing critical care and support at the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) here, Feb. 5, 2024. The unit's mission provides hospital staff at DWMMC and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) with necessary services and support for U.S. service members from United States European Command, Central Command and Africa Command. Moreover, this mobilization presents ample training opportunities to hone their medical skills and apply their knowledge. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)