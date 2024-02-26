Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7450th MORU performs vital operations during mobilization at DWMMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit out of Aurora, Colo., are providing critical care and support at the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) here, Feb. 5, 2024. The unit's mission provides hospital staff at DWMMC and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) with necessary services and support for U.S. service members from United States European Command, Central Command and Africa Command. Moreover, this mobilization presents ample training opportunities to hone their medical skills and apply their knowledge. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    DWMMC
    Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center

