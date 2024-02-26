Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    58th FS Conducts F-35 Operations At MacDill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 58th Fighter Squadron from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, conducts F-35A Lightning II training operations at MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914198
    VIRIN: 240228-F-TE518-1002
    Filename: DOD_110151517
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th FS Conducts F-35 Operations At MacDill, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Force
    58th Fighter Squadron
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT