    Keesler News 26 February 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, recap the 81st TRW's monthly retreat ceremony. They also discuss the Secretary of the Air Force's Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, Keesler's Dragon Tank innovation contest, and the upcoming Chiefs versus Eagles baseball game.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 14:45
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 26 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

