Getting Info Direct with Air Force Connect

U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, discuss and demonstrate the benefits of the “Air Force Connect” app at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 28, 2024. The app was implemented as a way to provide fresh and timely information to Airmen, civilian employees and family members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)



