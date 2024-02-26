Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting Info Direct with Air Force Connect

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, discuss and demonstrate the benefits of the “Air Force Connect” app at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 28, 2024. The app was implemented as a way to provide fresh and timely information to Airmen, civilian employees and family members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)

    Music: stockmusiclinks.com (License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 18:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914184
    VIRIN: 240228-Z-EW910-1001
    Filename: DOD_110151379
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    This work, Getting Info Direct with Air Force Connect, by A1C Halley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

