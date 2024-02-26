Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday Army Medical Department's Enlisted Medical Corps

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    MEDCOM's enlisted sending Happy Birthday Greetings to the Army Medical Department's Enlisted Medical Corps

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 14:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914178
    VIRIN: 240222-A-AM516-2512
    Filename: DOD_110151285
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday Army Medical Department's Enlisted Medical Corps, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Enlisted
    U.S. Army
    Enlisted Corps
    Army Enlisted Corps
    Army Medical Enlisted

