SERE urban escape training b-roll

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos participate in a survival, escape, resistance, and evasion exercise at the Eglin Range, Feb. 8, 2024. The SERE training consisted of rural and urban evasive techniques and culminated in a large-scale application of knowledge where players had to avoid capture by operational forces for several hours. Air Force Special Operations Command invests in the development of Air Commandos, training them for what the joint force requires for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)
02.08.2024
02.29.2024
|B-Roll
|914173
|240208-F-FC829-1001
|DOD_110151208
|00:03:56
HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|2
|2
