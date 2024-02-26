Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE urban escape training b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos participate in a survival, escape, resistance, and evasion exercise at the Eglin Range, Feb. 8, 2024. The SERE training consisted of rural and urban evasive techniques and culminated in a large-scale application of knowledge where players had to avoid capture by operational forces for several hours. Air Force Special Operations Command invests in the development of Air Commandos, training them for what the joint force requires for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914173
    VIRIN: 240208-F-FC829-1001
    Filename: DOD_110151208
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE urban escape training b-roll, by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    AFSOC
    SERE Specialist
    SERE Instructor
    SERE Specialist Training
    SERE B-Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT