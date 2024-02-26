Large Scale Global Exercise 24

LSGE 24 is comprised of multiple exercises designed to strengthen agility and interoperability with Allies and partners. The LSGE 24 series will incorporate nearly 30 wide-ranging exercises and military activities with discrete objectives. Collectively, these activities will highlight America’s robust presence and capabilities alongside Allies, partners and fellow U.S. combatant commands.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914172
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-TG353-2633
|Filename:
|DOD_110151203
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
