    Large Scale Global Exercise 24

    GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    LSGE 24 is comprised of multiple exercises designed to strengthen agility and interoperability with Allies and partners. The LSGE 24 series will incorporate nearly 30 wide-ranging exercises and military activities with discrete objectives. Collectively, these activities will highlight America’s robust presence and capabilities alongside Allies, partners and fellow U.S. combatant commands.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914172
    VIRIN: 240229-A-TG353-2633
    Filename: DOD_110151203
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Scale Global Exercise 24, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    LSGE
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24

