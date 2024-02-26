As the Army Emergency Relief Campaign kicks off for the 2024 season, two short videos were created as a visual way to get the Fort Johnson community engaged. The AER's mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and financially assist Soldiers and their Families.
All stock assets used via Motion Array and Envato Elements with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 11:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|914163
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-GH690-6488
|Filename:
|DOD_110151182
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2024 V1, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
