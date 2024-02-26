Black History Month and Airmen in the Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Barnett, 366th Fighter Wing Air Staff knowledge manager shares his original music track entitled “An Empty Nothing” for Black History Month at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2024. Barnett’s his love for music began at an early age when he heard the intro to the song “Walk this Way” by Aerosmith and was immediately hooked. Barnett has been playing guitar for over ten years and plans to keep pursuing his love for music. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Kevin Martinez)