    Black History Month and Airmen in the Arts

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Barnett, 366th Fighter Wing Air Staff knowledge manager shares his original music track entitled “An Empty Nothing” for Black History Month at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2024. Barnett’s his love for music began at an early age when he heard the intro to the song “Walk this Way” by Aerosmith and was immediately hooked. Barnett has been playing guitar for over ten years and plans to keep pursuing his love for music. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Kevin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914161
    VIRIN: 240222-F-LY508-5206
    Filename: DOD_110151179
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    Gunfighters
    366th Fighter Wing
    Music Artist
    Black History Month

