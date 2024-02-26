Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Devon Duarte Uniformed Readiness Coordinator Interview

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Devon Duarte, uniformed readiness coordinator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, talks about his experience in the Marine Corps at MCLB Albany, Georgia, Feb. 29, 2024. The uniformed readiness coordinator facilitates four mission areas which include communication, readiness and deployment support, information and referral, and volunteer management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:07:35
    MCLB Albany
    Uniformed Readiness Coordinator

