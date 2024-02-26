U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Devon Duarte, uniformed readiness coordinator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, talks about his experience in the Marine Corps at MCLB Albany, Georgia, Feb. 29, 2024. The uniformed readiness coordinator facilitates four mission areas which include communication, readiness and deployment support, information and referral, and volunteer management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots)
This work, Capt. Devon Duarte Uniformed Readiness Coordinator Interview, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
