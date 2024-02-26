Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Our K9s

    BY, GERMANY

    02.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler from 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, talks about the values of the relationships between dog and handler.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 10:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914147
    VIRIN: 240223-A-PT551-1976
    Filename: DOD_110150908
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BY, DE

    This work, Meet Our K9s, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether EverVigilant

