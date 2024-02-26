Meet Our K9s

Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler from 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, talks about the values of the relationships between dog and handler.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914147
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-PT551-1976
|Filename:
|DOD_110150908
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
