    2024 Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll footage from the 2024 Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition conducted at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914145
    VIRIN: 240224-Z-HE111-3449
    Filename: DOD_110150886
    Length: 00:19:51
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee
    best warrior competition
    Tennessee national guard

