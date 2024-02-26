U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26-27, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914139
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-DT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150598
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Long Guns- Sniper Section Qualification with Fourth Squadron, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT