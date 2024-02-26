Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Long Guns- Sniper Section Qualification with Fourth Squadron

    BY, GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26-27, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 08:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914139
    VIRIN: 240229-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150598
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: BY, DE

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

